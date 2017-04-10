A Literary Luncheon Celebrating African American Authors

Attica Locke is a celebrated author, as well as a writer and producer for the hit show "Empire". She is coming to Milwaukee for a very special event! Our friend Vivian King and Nuntiata Buck are with the Delta Memorial Endowment Fund, and they join us to discuss how they partner with the Milwaukee chapter of Delta Sigma Theta for their annual Literary Luncheon.

Attica Locke will be the featured speaker at Delta Memorial Endowment Fund's 41st Annual Literary Luncheon. The Luncheon takes place on Saturday, Aprill 22 at 11:30am at the Italian Conference Center. For more information and for tickets, call (414) 975-8779.