Imagine if everyone in the county where you lived participated in one plan to get healthy. Dodge County is taking on this task, and it's called the Blue Zone Project. Joining us to tell us about this healthy movement are Janelle Wiebelhaus-Finger and Olivia Griffith with the Blue Zones Project Dodge County.

For more information about Blue Zones Project, visit DodgeCounty.BlueZonesProject.com. And check out their Community Kickoff Events:

April 18 6pm Mayville High School, 500 N Clark St, Mayville

April 19 6pm Dodgeland School, 401 Western Ave, Juneau

April 22 10am Horicon High School, 841 Gray St, Horicon

April 23 1pm Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St, Beaver Dam