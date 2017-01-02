A Breathtaking Landscape for Your Wedding

10:53 AM, Jan 2, 2017

For couples seeking a more natural wedding and reception venue, it doesn't get more beautiful than Pioneer Creek Farm! It offers 80 acres of hills, fields and woods for a breathtaking landscape for your event. Joining us with all the details on this gorgeous venue is owner Devonne O'Gorman.

The first five brides to email Pioneer Creek Farm (Devonne@pioneercreekfarm.com) with "Morning Blend" in the subject line can get free use of a golf cart for the day of their wedding! For more information, visit PioneerCreekFarm.com.

