Take part in Run, Walk, Wag to save animals

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center does so much to help our sick and neglected animals. Friends of MADACC hope you will come out to the 6th Annual Walk, Run, Wag event. It's happening Saturday at 9 a.m. in Wauwatosa's Hart Park.

Here's where your donation dollars will go:

$50 pays for micro chipping two animals

$250 covers the cost of ringworm treatment for two cats

$500 funds five spay or neuter surgeries

To register for Walk, Run, Wag click here.

Kathy Shillinglaw brought a furry friend up for adoption named "Harper" the six-month-old lab mix loves to play ball and already knows the command 'sit.' To learn more about adopting Harper, click here.