Protect your furry friends in hot weather

From Lakeshore Veterinary Specialists

8:51 AM, Jun 10, 2017

Temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees Sunday

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE -- Remember your furry friends this weekend. Veterinarians at Lakeshore Veterinary Specialists remind you to introduce your dog to the warmth slowly.

Play in the shade and in cooler times of the day to reduce the chance of overheating and getting paw burns.

Also, recognize the chance for heat stroke. Panting or gulping for air for longer than three minutes and long, stringy saliva or diarrhea are signs you may need to call your veterinarian right away.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top