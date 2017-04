It's often underrated, but Milwaukee is a great theatre town, and while small theatres don't have the fundraising capabilities of some of the big venues, they are working hard to produce genuine works and build closer relationships with their audience.

Robby Mcghee -- the artistic director for "All in Productions" and Director Mitch Weindorf joined Live at Daybreak Sunday to talk about their newest production "Circle Mirror Transformation."

Watch the video above.