Winner of Aaron Rodgers' preseason tickets: 'I never win anything'

GREEN BAY, Wis - The Green Bay woman who won the Aaron Rodgers' preseason tickets sat down with TODAY'S TMJ4's Green Bay sister station, NBC26, for an interview.

Aaron Rodgers posted on his Instagram page Thursday that he would give out four tickets to whoever could go to his favorite restaurant in the area and name his favorite character on Game of Thrones.

The restaurant was Chives and the answer is Daenerys (of the House Targaryen).

Tori Hrubesky, who won the tickets, said prizes are new experience for her.

"I never win anything," she told NBC26. Watch the interview above for more.