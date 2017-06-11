UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for 8-year-old Wisconsin boy

UPDATE: Police say the child and the suspect have been located and are safe.

No other information has been released at this time.

-----

A "child abduction" Amber Alert has been issued in Wisconsin for a Marathon County boy, Jaiden Hunt, who is believed to be with his armed father, Jamie Hunt.

Jaiden was last seen in the town of Knowlton where he is from.

Jaiden is 8-years-old and described as 4 feet tall and 45 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver or white shorts.

His father, Jamie Hunt, is described as a 34-year-old white man, 5'9" tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a bright blue t-shirt with an image of a game controller and the words "play me." Authorities believe Jamie is driving a 2004 purple Chrysler Town and Country with a Wisconsin license plate 139-YNU. It has Star Wars Storm Troopers stickers in the driver's side rear window, and white paint transfer on the driver's side from the front bumper to the rear door. If you see this car or Jamie or Jaiden Hunt -- you are asked to call the Marathon County Sheriff's Office at (715) 261-1200.

