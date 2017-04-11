'San Bernardino strong' after town's second gun tragedy

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Classes at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, Calif. have been canceled for the rest of the week following the deadly shooting inside a classroom on Monday.

Cedric Anderson shot and killed his wife, Karen Smith, a special education teacher at the school as well as injuring two other students who were nearby, before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators say Anderson and Smith had gotten married in January, but separated in March.

The superintendent of schools in San Bernardino said spouses and other known relatives of staff were generally allowed to be in the school unescorted.

Anderson was seen on surveillance video checking other doors before going to the front door and signing himself in at the office.

Investigators say he was not seen with a gun until he entered the classroom and fired 10 shots.

This is the second tragedy for the community of San Bernardino to come to grips with in just over a year.

In December 2015, 14 people were killed and 22 seriously hurt when Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik opened fire on Farook's holiday party in San Bernardino less than 10 miles away from North Park Elementary.

Gloria Arrieta and her son helped put up a pop-up "prayer booth" on a nearby corner outside of North Park Elementary.

"We are San Bernardino strong."

She said she and others had offered prayers and support following December 2015's attack, and was there to offer the same today.

"It's just about unity," Arrieta said." It's not about any religion. Just showing the love, letting them know we are here for them. We are strong as long as we come in unity, as long as we come in love."

Crisis counselors were also available for anyone needing them at another nearby school.