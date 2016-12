It's an investment in our children that pays great dividends for the future.

Carole Meekins shows us why an annual event at Holy Redeemer Church in Milwaukee is Positively Milwaukee.

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.