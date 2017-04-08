The Grand Slam Charity Jam to help support children of soldiers who died in war successfully raised more than $141,000 Saturday with the help from the Commodores, who wowed the crowd.

Camp Hometown Heroes, the organization running the event, helped 160 children from 28 states last year.



