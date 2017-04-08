Grand Slam Charity Jam aims to help children who lost their parents who servied in the military

The Commodores played live for the event

Carole Meekins

Grand Slam Charity Jam

Commodores help Camp Hometown Heroes

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Grand Slam Charity Jam to help support children of soldiers who died in war successfully raised more than $141,000 Saturday with the help from the Commodores, who wowed the crowd.

Camp Hometown Heroes, the organization running the event, helped 160 children from 28 states last year.
 

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top