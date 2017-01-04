Woman says aircraft dumped human waste on her property
Nicole Vowell
11:12 AM, Jan 4, 2017
(KSL) While many Salt Lake City, Utah residents were busy cleaning up snow from their driveways Tuesday, Bethany Bowker is busy trying to figure out how to clean up a much different kind of mess -- human feces.
"It's disgusting," Bowker said.
Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Bowker left to pick up her children from school. That's when she noticed the foul-smelling feces scattered all over her driveway and her car.
