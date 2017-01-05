WATCH: Powerful Toyota tows semi-truck off roadway

TMJ4
Mina Abgoon
2:58 AM, Jan 5, 2017
We’ve certainly heard of pickup trucks towing other cars, but how about a semi-truck?
Mind-blowing video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a Toyota Hilux pulling a semi that appears to be broken down on a stretch of road.
While it’s clear the vehicle is somewhat struggling, it manages to pull the semi to safety, towing it completely off the roadway and onto the shoulder.
See it for yourself below.
