Reports: 2 killed in incident in Iraq

Two American service members died in Iraq early Sunday in what authorities described as an incident not related to enemy combat, ABC News reported.

Five other American service members were hurt from Sunday's incident. The Pentagon released no other details on Sunday's incident.

"The entire counter-ISIS Coalition sends our deepest condolences to these heroes' families, friends and teammates," Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, commander of the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a statement. "I hope there is some small solace in knowing their loss has meaning for our country and all the nations of the Coalition as the fallen service members were fighting to defeat a truly evil enemy and to protect our homelands."

Nearly 5,000 troops currently remain in Iraq, as the US military continues to assist and train members of the Iraqi military.