Associated Press
8:46 AM, Aug 14, 2017

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" exchange insluts with counter-protesters as they attempt to guard the entrance to Lee Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.

Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote in response to the violence: "Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways."

In a Facebook interview with Masslive.com, Lariviere says he's a "good man who made a stupid comment."

Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno says: "There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer."

An Ohio man is charged with second-degree murder and other counts over the crash.

