Police: Man attempted to take gun selfie in club bathroom, gun went off

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he reportedly went into the bathroom of a St. Petersburg, Florida, club to take a selfie with a handgun, but it went off and shot through the women's restroom next door.

Ron Sorn, 34, tried to run from Club Lust after the gun went off, but officers in the area stopped him. He was arrested and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of xanax, and possession of marijuana less than two grams.

Sorn was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Saturday morning. He remains in jail.