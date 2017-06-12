Plastic surgery gifts for grads trending

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 8:03PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 12 at 7:42PM CDT expiring June 13 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Areal Flood Advisory issued June 12 at 6:47PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:45PM CDT in effect for: Fond du Lac
Every graduation season many are faced with the question of what to get graduates. A gift giving trend popping up across the country is cosmetic treatments.
According to industry insiders, the procedures are on the rise. The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery said millennials accounted for more than 17 percent of the procedures performed in 2016.
Dr. Sonny Wong at Kailua's Windward MediSpa said he's seen the trend in Hawaii with teens coming into his office to use a device.
"Its like a suction device over your area that's got the fat, and then it freezes the fat so you sit around for about an hour and it freezes the fat and we take it off and over the next twelve weeks or so, a portion of the fat dies," said Dr. Wong.
The procedure is called cool sculpting. Dr. Wong believes the cosmetic treatments are linked to social media and reality T.V.