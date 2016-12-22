Pickle soup: Delicious or disgusting?

Winter is the season of snow, snuggling by the fireplace, Santa Claus, and soup! Lots and lots of hot, comforting soup.

But if you're tired of the boring old tried and true versions like chicken noodle or cheddar broccoli, here's a new option: pickle soup. Yes. Pickle.

The tangy treat that pregnant women everywhere crave has now been turned into a creamy vegetable soup, and it gained notoriety when it was shared on a food-centric Facebook page recently.

The recipe calls for one cup of chopped pickles and two cups of pickle juice, but also potatoes, carrots, chicken broth, and sour cream, among other things, which are pretty standard soup staples.

If you're interested in trying out this unique recipe to discover whether it’s delicious or disgusting, you can find it by looking for this story at Simplemost.com.