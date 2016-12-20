Obama shrinks Guantanamo population

According to several news reports, President Barack Obama has notified congress that he plans to transfer out some of the prisoners being held in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. The New York Times, which first reported the story, quoted officials saying the number was either 17 or 18.

Throughout his presidency, Obama has made the closing of Guantanamo a major goal. That didn’t happen, but he has reduced the prison’s population dramatically. Eight years ago, when Obama first took office, there were 242 detainees being held. Today, there are 59.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to grow the detainee population. Trump has said that he will keep it open and “load it up with some bad dudes.”

