Jury: Denver DJ assaulted, battered Taylor Swift

DENVER – A federal jury in Denver on Monday found that Taylor Swift was assaulted and battered by former Denver DJ David Mueller when he groped her at a photo-shoot ahead of a June 2013 concert, and found that Andrea Swift and Frank Bell did not interfere with Mueller's employment.

The jury also awarded Swift the $1 she had sought in her counterclaim in the suit. Mueller was awarded nothing because the jury found against him.

Taylor hugged her mother and attorneys after the verdict read, and her mother, Andrea, wept. Courtroom reporters said Mueller did not even glance at his attorneys as the verdict was read.

The jury’s decision came on the sixth day of the trial involving Swift, her mother and manager, and the former DJ, David Mueller.

The judge in the case, William J. Martinez, on Friday removed all claims made by Mueller against Swift herself from the lawsuit, but one claim—that her mother and manager had influence Mueller’s firing from KYGO—went forth to the jury.

Swift’s counterclaim of assault and battery by Mueller also went to the jury.

Mueller originally sued Swift, alleging that she and her team falsely accused him of groping her at a photo shoot before a concert at Denver’s Pepsi Center on June 2, 2013, which led to his wrongful firing by KYGO. He sought reimbursement for his firing, which he alleged was wrongfully done.

Swift filed a countercomplaint, alleging that Mueller touched her rear end inappropriately during the photo. She sought only $1 in damages for her counterclaim.