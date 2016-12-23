Girl with leukemia sworn in as honorary police officer

(WEAU) A Wisconsin police department went to great lengths Tuesday to put a smile on the face of a young girl battling cancer.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the Holmen Police Department to organize a special day for 3-year-old Macy Dale, who says she wants to be an officer when she grows up.

Macy's mom, Alicia Dale, says Macy was diagnosed with leukemia in November.

Dale asked the Holmen police for a tour of the building to lift Macy's spirits after chemotherapy.

They went even further, making her an honorary officer for a day.

"I guess I don't like to do something small, I like to make it big, make it special for her," Chief Shane Collins said.