A young girl in France is shaken but alive after she survived a harrowing turn on a malfunctioning carnival ride on Sunday.

The incident was took place at the Foire du Trône in Paris. According to local news stations, the girl was aboard a ride called “Adrenaline,” a swing ride that takes riders more than 100 feet in the air.

Video shows a girl appear to partial fall out of her seat as the ride begins. The girl dangles upside-down by her feet for more than 40 seconds before attendants could grab her and stop the ride.

Reports indicate safety restraints failed on the ride, causing the girl to fall.

Management officials told France Bleu that the incident could have been much more serious, and that it was a miracle she was not hurt. They also say the ride will be closed and dismantled as soon as possible.

