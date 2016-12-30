George Michael autopsy results 'inconclusive', UK police say

(CNN) -- An autopsy on the body of pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be carried out, UK police said. "The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks," a statement from Thames Valley police said. Michael, who was 53, was found dead at his home on Christmas Day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2016 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.