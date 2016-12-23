TMJ4
Generous donor helps woman get new hands for Christmas
Chris Arnold
11:21 AM, Dec 23, 2016
11:24 AM, Dec 23, 2016
(KSNW) It has been a year and a half since a robbery and shooting left Julie Dombo of Derby, Kansas a quadruple amputee.
Now thanks to some generous donors, she's getting a new lease on life.
She met Mark Holden back in October when they both spoke at a Wichita Crime Commission Annual Award Dinner, where Dombo received the Citizen Hero of the Year Award.
Flash forward to Monday and Holden and his wife, Louise, gave Dombo an early Christmas gift, a new set of hands.
"I am shocked, they came out with the boxes and I'm like 'Why do you have those Touch Bionic boxes', and they said 'Merry Christmas, we bought your hands'," said Dombo.
Dombo had been learning to use the prosthetic hands since May, but they only being loaned to her.
To read more, click
here
.
