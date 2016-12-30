'General Hospital' actress dies at 74

Associated Press
7:14 PM, Dec 29, 2016

GENERAL HOSPITAL - Ingo Rademacher (Jax), Barbara Tarbuck (Jane), Laura Wright (Carly) and Aaron Refvem (Morgan) in a scene that airs the week of January 25, 2010 on ABC Daytime's &quot;General Hospital.&quot; &quot;General Hospital&quot; airs Monday-Friday (3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network. GH10 (Photo by Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) INGO RADEMACHER, BARBARA TARBUCK, LAURA WRIGHT, AARON REFVEM

Craig Sjodin
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The daughter of longtime "General Hospital" actress Barbara Tarbuck says she has died. Tarbuck was 74.

Tarbuck's daughter, Jennifer Lane Connolly, said that she died Monday at her Los Angeles home. Tarbuck suffered from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disorder, a rare, degenerative brain disease, her daughter said Thursday.

Tarbuck played Jane Jacks on "General Hospital," one of the actresses' many TV roles that also included Mother Superior Claudia on "American Horror Story: Asylum."

Tarbuck was especially proud of her regional and New York theater work, her daughter said, including a role in the original 1980s Broadway production of Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs."

