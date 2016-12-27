TMJ4
Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield shot to death
CNN
8:27 PM, Dec 26, 2016
10:29 PM, Dec 26, 2016
(CNN) -- Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield was shot and killed in a domestic incident on Christmas Eve in Little Rock, Arkansas, authorities said.
Barfield, 52, and his girlfriend were at his home when the woman's estranged husband came to the residence, said Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Steven McClanahan.
"Barfield was dating her even though she was still married," McClanahan said.
A physical altercation ensued and Goodman shot Barfield, police said.
Goodman was taken to the hospital, released and charged with first-degree murder. There is no attorney listed for Goodman yet.
Barfield was a lefthander who had an 8-8 record from 1989-91 with the Rangers, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He appeared in 65 games with 11 starts and ended with a 4.72 ERA.
He was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and played at Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri and Oklahoma City University before being picked by the Rangers in the 1986 draft, Baseball-Reference.com said.
