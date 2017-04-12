Dorothy Mengering, David Letterman's mom, dead at 95

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dorothy Mengering, the mother of late-night talk show host David Letterman, died on Tuesday, according to Letterman's publicist. She was 95.

Mengering was a frequent guest on Letterman's "Late Show," and was often referred to on-camera as "Dave's Mom" or "Dave's Mom Dorothy."

According to CNN, Letterman's publicist Tom Keaney confirmed Mengering's death and said "no other details" will be available Tuesday night.

Mengering was born in Linton, Indiana in 1921.

Mengering leaves behind three children, David, Gretchen and Janice.