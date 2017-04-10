A man claiming to be a doctor was forcibly dragged off a United flight in Chicago on Sunday, according to video posted to social media.
The video, posted to Twitter and Facebook by multiple passengers, shows a screaming man being literally dragged off an airplane by uniformed personnel. According to those who posted the video, the video was shot on a United flight in Chicago set to take off for Louisville.
One eyewitness told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the flight was overbooked, and before the flight began boarding United employees offered passengers $400 and a free hotel room in exchange for their seat. United explained that four of its employees needed to be in Louisville in the morning to service a flight.
Then, the witness says a manager boarded a plane, and warned that a computer would randomly select four passengers to be removed from the flight. The manager reportedly asked two passengers to leave without incident before confronting the man in the video.
In a statement, United confirmed that the flight was overbooked and a man refused to be removed from the plane.
“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.
We apologize for the overbook situation.”
United CEO Oscar Munoz released the following statement on Monday afternoon: