Cummins left note for wife on day of disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - New details have emerged in the Amber Alert involving a 15-year-old Tennessee teenager.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said Tad Cummins kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas on March 13. District Attorney Brent Cooper said Cummins left behind a note for his wife on the morning of his disappearance.
Cooper would not reveal the contents of the note, but said the letter was meant as a diversion to buy himself more time.
Cooper also said Cummins is on blood pressure medicine and may be in need of a prescription refill soon.
Investigators believe Cummins will resurface to get more medicine.