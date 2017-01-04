Canned cat food recall includes 9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty

Mostly clear
Some popular canned cat food brands are under a new voluntary recall announced Tuesday.
The FDA says the recall affects some 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat foods due to possible low levels of thiamine.
Thiamine, also known as Vitamin B1, is essential for cats. Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency.
The FDA says symptoms of the deficiency in your cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature, including decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss.
The affected products were distributed to a limited number of retail customers from Dec. 20, 2016 through Jan. 3, 2017.
No illnesses related to this recall have been reported so far.
Consumers who have cans of cat food under the recall should stop feeding it to their pets and call 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or contact consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
Signs of thiamine deficiency
In advanced cases of thiamine deficiency in cats, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.
Cat owners are advised to contact their veterinarian immediately if their pet is displaying any of these symptoms.
If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.