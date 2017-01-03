Bengals cornerback Adam 'Pacman' Jones charged with assault, disorderly conduct

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was booked into an Ohio county jaill around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on several charges including assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Jones, 33, stands charged with assault for “pushing and poking (a man) in the eye,” according to court documents.

The documents also say Jones refused to enter the police cruiser by pulling away, kicking and head-butting an officer as he was being arrested.

While Jones was being processed into the Hamilton County Justice Center, documents say he spat on a nurse’s hand, resulting in the final count of harassment with a bodily substance.

This arrest comes after a few years without legal trouble; at one point, Jones had one of the longest rap sheets in the league.

The Atlanta native has racked up other assault and disorderly conduct charges dating back to his college days in West Virginia. Most of his arrests stemmed from nightclub altercations.

In Aug. 2006, Jones was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct when he spit on a woman's face in a Tennessee nightclub (similar to Tuesday's arrest in Cincinnati). Police said Jones also spit on a woman's face in Oct. 2016 in a Nashville nightclub.

Jones' most noteworthy incident resulted in a $11 million payout and a year's suspension from the NFL. In 2007, Jones was "making it rain" in a Las Vegas strip club with rapper Nelly, but later became angry with the dancers, police said. He was kicked out of the club. Later in the evening, a gunman returned and opened fire in the club. He was recognized as a member of Jones' crew, police said.

Cincinnati-WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.