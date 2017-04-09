5 children injured after bounce house flies away

Five children were injured when an inflatable bounce house went airborne on Saturday at a church in Taylors, South Carolina, according to a press release.

According to Springwell Church, the church was hosting a festival when a gust of wind picked up the bounce house. The bounce house reportedly struck a power line, but did not catch on fire.

As of Sunday afternoon, two of the five children who were hospitalized remained in the hospital. The two children in the hospital on Sunday are in stable condition.

According to the National Weather Service, winds were gusting at up to 20 MPH at nearby Greenville-Spartanburg Airport at the time of Saturday's incident.