Witnesses to the shooting near Bradford Beach describe the incident

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Sunday evening shooting at the lakefront near Bradford Beach has prompted community concern.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputy shot two people Sunday while pursuing a vehicle over a traffic violation. Two people are in the hospital, including the driver who was shot in the head.



"I just [saw] them going behind him," Lakeya Fizer said.

"Then they just shot him," she continued.



The incident sets the stage for the latest shooting investigation of a member of law enforcement in Milwaukee County.

“It sounded like six shots to me," Robert H. said.

Robert H. said he witnessed the entire ordeal unfold. He said sheriff deputies tried to perform a routine traffic stop, and the driver of a green Audi, 19-year-old Terry Williams, tried to plow over a median in an attempt to dodge authorities.

“In running in an area like that, he was endangering a lot of people," Robert H. said.

A lot of people may have been at risk as the traffic stop went awry. However, there are no reports of anyone being seriously injured aside from the two people shot by the sheriff's deputy.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Williams is on life support. Deputies also uncovered a 9-millimeter handgun in his vehicle.



The female passenger, Paula McEwen, was also taken to a local hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation of this incident.