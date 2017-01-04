MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Organizations representing some health care professionals have plans to seek legislative changes that would offer more autonomy on the job.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the groups include health care professionals who help treat patients under doctors' supervision, such as physician assistants, advance practice nurses and dental hygienists.

They're considering seeking changes to state law this year to expand their duties.

Steve Rush of the Wisconsin Hospital Association says his group's latest workforce report shows that the vacancy rate for physician assistants has doubled.

Eric Elliot is the incoming president of the Wisconsin Academy of Physician Assistants. He says many graduates leave for states that allow more autonomy.

Elliot says limitations and barriers to full practice must be identified if the team-based approach is going to continue to work.

