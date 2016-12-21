West Allis rallies to help family devastated by fire

WEST ALLIS -- A family of six loses everything in a house fire and now the West Allis Community is stepping in to help. The owner of Suzzette's Hair 4 You at 70th and National is collecting donations.

"I've just kind of served as a venue as a starting point and hoping that the community would all catch on and say okay, this is what we can do and that's been happening," said Suzzette Grisham.

The community is helping a mom and her five kids get back on their feet, after losing everything in a house fire early Saturday morning near 72nd and Greenfield.

"I really can't be too much upset because we still got our life," explained Alise Carter-Smith.

Even after watching her home burn down, Alise Carter-Smith says she's overwhelmed with gratitude.

"It's beautiful, it's beautiful....They did so much already now I just ask them for their prayers."

Suzzette Grisham believes the community can do that and more.

"It's very easy to go on social media and say how sad we feel bad for these people, but it's a big difference when you roll up your sleeves and say what can we do," said Grisham.

The family is need of a permanent place to live.

You can drop off donations at Suzzette's Hair 4 You (7008 W. National Avenue) or the Mayor's office in City Hall (7525 W Greenfield Ave.)

For more information call the salon at 414-727-1129. See Suzzette's Hair 4 You Facebook page here.