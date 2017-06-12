Weekend shooting interrupts Michael J. Prescott Peace Center grand opening

MILWAUKEE -- A weekend shooting on Milwaukee’s north side interrupted the grand opening of the Michael J. Prescott Peace Center.

"We heard the gunshots,” said Dr. Rossland Prescott McClinton. “We had children scared to death. Everyone just hit the floor to keep the children out of danger. It was scary.”

Prescott McClinton opened the Peace Center in her son's memory. Her son, Michael J. Prescott, was shot and killed two years ago and she says now is the time to change a neighborhood riddled with violence.

"Enough is enough. It's got to stop," she said.

The goal of the Peace Center is provide a safe and fun place for kids during their summer break.

"The Peace Center is needed," said Octavia Parker, who lives nearby. "Something needs to deter this unnecessary gun violence."

Milwaukee police say no one was hurt in this shooting.

The officer who was nearly hit by a bullet was in the area for another investigation.

Police say the suspects fled and crashed their vehicle into another car. Two people were arrested and several guns were recovered.