Wauwatosa Police roll out new Crime Stoppers vehicle

Police in Wauwatosa have rolled out a new tool to fight crime.

Griffin Chevrolet donated the department's new Crime Stoppers vehicle. The SUV displays the information for how to call or text anonymous tips to Tosa's Crime Stoppers program.

According to police, even one useful tip can help them make an arrest.

"The visibility of this vehicle as you drive around, it gets your attention," said Sgt. Brad Beckman, of the Wauwatosa Police Department. "People see the car, they can see what crime stoppers is."

"The public is our eyes and ears, they know what happens in their neighborhoods," Beckman said. "We can't be everywhere all the time, so that extra information helps us out tremendously."

David Landrith, General Manager of Griffin Chevrolet, said the business approached Tosa Police earlier this year with a desire to make a donation.

"Things have gotten a little out of control, and these men and women of the police department have their hands full," Landrith said. "Anything we can do as a community, or a business, to help out, I think we should reach out and help."