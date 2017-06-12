Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 12 at 7:54PM CDT expiring June 12 at 8:15PM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee, Sheboygan
Wisconsin officer takes pity on resident who walked home and left car in a metered lot overnight
Driver left note on his car to explain
1:05 PM, Jun 12, 2017
A Wausau, Wisconsin resident decided to leave a note on his car and walk home after having a few drinks out on the town. Luckily, this particular Wausau police officer took pity and only granted the driver a warning.
"Parking Control Officer Jim Hellrood can appreciate people making safe choices, and a good sense of humor," the police department said in a Facebook post. "That's why he recently issued a warning to a vehicle left in a metered lot overnight. Thanks to this resident for sharing!"