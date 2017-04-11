Waukesha police recover more than 1,000 cloned credit cards

Waukesha police announced it found 1,300 Walmart gift cards containing stolen credit information.

Officers found a bag covered in snow and frozen to the ground back in February containing the gift cards.

The magnetic stripes on 777 of them immediately scanned into the ERAD-FICS system, which determined that they contained stolen credit card information, but none of the cards had been activated.

Since they were not activated, the police cannot determine which Walmart the cards came from.

