Watertown woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Watertown woman was arrested Thursday following two car accidents, one of which killed a pedestrian.

According to police, the woman driving a Ford Explorer first hit a vehicle at N. 92nd Street and W. Capitol Drive.

“After seeing all the police cars and paddy wagons out there, I didn’t know what to think," S.P. said.

S.P. works at the Marian Center on N. 92nd Avenue, she's accustomed to seeing car accidents in the area.

“It’s bad," S.P. said.

"There’s a lot of traffic, it’s very heavy around here and for some reason there’s a lot of accidents. I actually have seen three of them myself in the last couple of years," she also said.

After causing the first accident, police said the driver fled the scene. She continued driving until she hit and killed a pedestrian, prompting fear in people who work in the area.

“This street here on Lisbon Avenue, every time I get in my car at night I just fear for my life," Borlen said.

According to Borlen, people driving along W. Lisbon Avenue simply drive too fast, and it’s unfortunate when innocent victims are caught in the crossfire.

"It’s just too bad that someone had to lose their life because of it," Borlen said.

According to police, both accidents are still under investigation and MPD does not suspect drugs or alcohol to have played a role in the driver's condition.

