Watch "The Now Milwaukee" exclusively online

15 minute show airs Tuesday, Wednesday

6:08 PM, Dec 14, 2016
6:46 PM, Dec 21, 2016
Green Bay Packers season means schedule changes on your TV dial, but fans of "The Now: Milwaukee" won't have to fret. 

TODAY'S TMJ4 is airing a special commercial-free version of the show exclusively on Facebook Live and TMJ4.com at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The show is being moved online to make way for "Packers Live with Larry McCarren" on Tuesday and "The Mike McCarthy Show" on Wednesday. 

