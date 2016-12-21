Walker says he won't leave midterm if he runs, wins

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is promising not to leave mid-term or seek a fourth term in office if he decides to seek re-election in 2018 and wins.

Walker has repeatedly said he won't announce a decision on whether he will seek a third term until after the state budget is passed and signed into law midway through next year. Walker has also previously said he self-imposes term limits on himself and has never stayed in the same office more than 10 years.

Walker told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that he believes the most a person should stay in the same office is 10 to 12 years.

Walker says "I'm not going to leave midterm if I get elected. Ten to 12 has always been my ballpark."

Be sure and try our new SNOWCAST APP! It is the "snow equivalent to STORM SHIELD" - a great new product that gives you high resolution snow forecasts for any part of the nation! It has just been introduced for iPhones, but we are working on the Android version! Just search SNOWCAST in the App Store or click here.