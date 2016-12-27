Walker hopes arms race comment means peace through strength

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker says he hopes President-elect Donald Trump's remarks last week about an arms race signals that Trump believes in upgrading the country's nuclear delivery systems in hopes of deterring enemies.

Walker said after a menorah lighting at the governor's mansion Monday that he learned during his short-lived presidential bid last year that the nation's nuclear delivery systems, particularly its submarines, are aging and need upgrades.

He said he hopes Trump's call last week to expand U.S. nuclear capability and follow-up remark "let it be an arms race" suggest Trump will adopt former President Ronald Reagan's belief in maintaining peace by bolstering the country's military strength.

