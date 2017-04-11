Virginia man dies in fall from balcony at Ohio resort

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) -- Police say a Virginia man has died after falling from a balcony at an Ohio resort.

The Sandusky Register reports that the 25-year-old fell Tuesday from the balcony of a third-story guest room at Kalahari Resort, a hotel and waterpark in Sandusky.

A spokesman for the Erie County sheriff says the death appears to be an accident.

Officials have not identified the man but said he was visiting the resort with his family.

Kalahari owns large indoor water parks in three states. The others are in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains and Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, where the company is headquartered.

Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device. Search for us on Roku today!