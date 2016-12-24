UWM freshman powerlifter already a world champion

During her high school days at Whitnall, Lauren Lent quickly rose through the ranks in powerlifting, becoming one of the best. Now a freshman at UW-Milwaukee, she's leaving her powerlifting mark with the first powerlifting club.

It’s powerlifting, not to be confused with weight lifting.

“It's the max lifts for squat, bench and deadlift,” Lent explained.

And it's her calling.

“She found hers,” said Lent’s powerlifting coach R.G. Luckow. “It's powerlifting.”

She’s been powerlifting since high school.

“I went into my first regional and won,” said the world champion powerlifter. “I won from there on out so I won state, nationals and then I went on to worlds my very first year and I've been pretty hooked.”

The freshman at UWM has already left her mark on the sport.

“She pretty much was born to be a powerlifter,” Luckow, described. “Just take a look at her.”

All five foot one of her, “five foot one on a good day,” she added with a laugh.

And she’s 125 pounds.

“She's put together,” Lent’s coach said.

Lauren lent has set world records. So what’s her secret?

“There is really no secret,” Lent said. “Genetic freak,” she laughed.

Total she can lift up to 1,100 pounds. And now the two-time world champion started the first powerlifting club at UWM.

“The purpose of it is to get more people involved in the sport,” Lent explained.

In just a few months, it's picked up almost 20 members.

“I was actually surprised by how many people were interested,” she said. “Usually a lot of people are intimidated by the sport because they just think, ‘Oh, I can't lift that much. I can't lift that much.’ And I felt the same way when I first started so I understand that.”

“Lauren couldn't even bench the bar when she started,” Luckow described. “She could barely squat the bar right when she started.”

Then in two years time, she became the top powerlifter in the country in high school. Today she’s top 10 in the world.

“You're never really satisfied,” Lent explained. “No matter how well you do you always want to keep pushing yourself.”

And she pushes others.

“I did it my last two years in high school and I really liked it, so when I found out that there was going to be a club here, I was all over it,” said freshman powerlifter Haley Gregorio.

“We're really looking forward to building a good team here,” Lent said. “I see a lot of potential.”

