UWM fraternity house damaged by fire

Members of a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee fraternity will be looking for a place to sleep Monday after a fire damaged their house.

Investigators say the fire broke out in the bedroom of the Phi Sigma Kappa in the 2900 block of Oakland Avenue shortly before noon.

Seven students lived in the house, but weren't home when the fire started.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to get the blaze under control, but it caused North Oakland to be shut down for hour while crews cleared the scene.

The American Red Cross will assist the students with a place to live if necessary.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



