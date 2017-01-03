UW freshman missing following Ohio plane crash

A University of Wisconsin-Madison freshman is one of six people missing and feared dead following a small plane crash near Cleveland last week.

According to a news release issued by UW officials Monday, 19-year-old Megan Casey of Powell, Ohio, was attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game Thursday with her father, Brian, and four neighbors from the Columbus area when their twin-engine plane crashed into Lake Erie shortly after takeoff.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been searching the lake for the bodies and the plane since the weekend, but weather has hampered their efforts.

School officials say Megan wanted to be a nurse, and was a University Housing resident and participated in a sorority on campus.

The plane was flown by John T. Fleming, the CEO of Superior Beverage Group in Columbus.

Brian and Megan Casey's family issued a statement through the university describing the victims as "loving, caring, remarkable individuals."

