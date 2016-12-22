UW-Eau Claire student dresses as "Buddy the Elf" during finals week

A UW-Eau Claire student has a unique way of encouraging his classmates during finals week.

Junior Dalton Hessel was known as the "Finals Elf" during finals week. He dressed-up as "Buddy the Elf" from the popular Christmas movie "Elf."

He delivered positive messages to students as they made their way to take their tests. Hessel says he's received positive reactions from his peers.

"I normally get smiles, laughs," Hessel said. "People take pictures with me, stuff like that, all good stuff."

Hessel says he originally bought his outfit as a Halloween costume. This is the third year he's dressed up for finals week.

