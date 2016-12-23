Two suspects believed to have started fire to steal merchandise at Brookfield Toys "R" Us

BROOKFIELD - Brookfield police say a fire was used as a distraction to steal merchandise at a Toys R' Us store near Brookfield Square mall Friday night. Police are now investigating the fire as an arson.

The fire occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on December 16 on a shelf full of stuffed animals near the back of the store.

Security footage showed two women staged near the entry door, and when the store employees left the front customer service desk to check the fire, the two women exited the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise.

Authorities have released descriptions of the two women: Suspect #1: Black woman with a slender build in her early 20s -- wearing a green knit hat with a gray tassel, with a Green Bay Packers "G" and a maroon jacket over a gray hoodie.

Suspect #2: Black woman with a heavy build, wearing a waist-length jacket with fur-trimmed hood, knit hat and boots with fur trim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at (262) 787-3702.

