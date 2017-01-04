Tickets still available for Packers playoff game

Holzberger said that's because so many season ticket holders passed on buying playoff tickets in the fall. They went up for sale while the team was on a losing streak.
In 2014, there were so many extra tickets it almost lead to blackout of the playoff game on TV. NFL rules say the game has to be sold out to air in local markets. It took some area businesses buying up the tickets to get the game on air. But fans don't seem to be worried that will happen this year.
"They're going to buy them. I think there is probably going to be a last-minute rush," said Popp.